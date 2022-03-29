Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average of $152.43. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $140.89 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

