Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 224 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after acquiring an additional 285,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,444. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.04 and its 200 day moving average is $261.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

