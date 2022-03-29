Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
AWX opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.14.
About Avalon (Get Rating)
