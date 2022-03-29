Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of AVID traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,161. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.