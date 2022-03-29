AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Up 9.1%

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 8.73 and last traded at 8.73. 19,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 973,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.50.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

