aWSB Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One aWSB coin can now be bought for about $18.73 or 0.00039730 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, aWSB has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $114,524.77 and $490.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.58 or 0.07126607 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,244.60 or 1.00189145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046771 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars.

