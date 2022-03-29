BaaSid (BAAS) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

BaaSid (BAAS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BaaSid has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $164,464.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00107582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

