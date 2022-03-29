BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.79) price target on the stock.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.27) to GBX 630 ($8.25) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.86) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.50) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.78) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 713 ($9.34).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 731.60 ($9.58) on Friday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 489 ($6.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 651.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 592.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.61), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($242,448.83).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

