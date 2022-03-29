Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.93. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,794 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 85,477 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 72,171 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

