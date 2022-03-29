Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.47.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.93. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.
About One Stop Systems (Get Rating)
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
