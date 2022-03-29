Bibox Token (BIX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.17 Million

Bibox Token (BIX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Bibox Token has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bibox Token has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bibox Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bibox Token Profile

Bibox Token (BIX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

Buying and Selling Bibox Token

