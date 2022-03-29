BitForex Token Hits Market Cap of $19.43 Million (BF)

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One BitForex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitForex Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $19.43 million and approximately $436,115.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00035703 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00107096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,286,881,421 coins. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.