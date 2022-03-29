BitScreener Token Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last Week (BITX)

BitScreener Token (BITX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. BitScreener Token has a total market capitalization of $872,074.76 and approximately $3,094.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitScreener Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitScreener Token has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00035677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00110024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitScreener Token Profile

BitScreener Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . BitScreener Token’s official website is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

