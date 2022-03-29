BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Up to $26.64

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.64, but opened at $27.66. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 1,212 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJRI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.99 million, a P/E ratio of -169.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.09.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 463,331 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

