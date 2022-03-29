Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Update

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $7,299,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,496,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,364,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,966,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,474,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Mountain Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,922. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89. Black Mountain Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.