BlackHat Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded up 60.3% against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $226,691.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.19 or 0.07122266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,353.16 or 1.00042438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

