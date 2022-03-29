BNP Paribas Upgrades Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) to Buy

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. BNP Paribas currently has $595.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

