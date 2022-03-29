Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Update

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNSO opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83. Bonso Electronics International has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Bonso Electronics International worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

