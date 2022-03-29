Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 23,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 46,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

