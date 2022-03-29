Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$636.26 million.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$219.23.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$163.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.98. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$145.70 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$168.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$202.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

