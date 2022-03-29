British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.12) to GBX 3,675 ($48.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.02) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.61) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.78) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,735.63 ($48.93).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,299 ($43.21) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,211.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,853.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The firm has a market cap of £75.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

