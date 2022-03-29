British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.60) to GBX 640 ($8.38) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.88.

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. British Land has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

