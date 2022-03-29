Britvic (LON:BVIC) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.67) to GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.58) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 976.11 ($12.79).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 803 ($10.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 845.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 889.98. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 716.54 ($9.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

