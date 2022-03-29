Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the February 28th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,404. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

