Brokerages Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. The company had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ CEMI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $7.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 233,458 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 71,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

