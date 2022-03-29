Brokerages Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

WTER stock remained flat at $$0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 319,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,725. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

