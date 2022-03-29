Brokerages Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. ChampionX posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,032 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 248.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. 1,222,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,554. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.