Brokerages Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $79.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.10 million and the highest is $83.33 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $87.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $470.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.04 million to $472.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $604.78 million, with estimates ranging from $579.93 million to $639.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on COLL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,286 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 248,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 842,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. 347,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.