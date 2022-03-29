Brokerages Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.05 Million

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) will announce sales of $79.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.10 million and the highest is $83.33 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $87.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $470.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.04 million to $472.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $604.78 million, with estimates ranging from $579.93 million to $639.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Several analysts recently commented on COLL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,286 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 248,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 842,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. 347,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.