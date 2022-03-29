Brokerages Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will announce $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

NYSE EGP traded up $3.48 on Thursday, hitting $202.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.83. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $143.28 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

