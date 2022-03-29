Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT at C$151.11

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$151.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$0.33 on Tuesday, reaching C$149.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,883. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$147.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$139.49. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$111.75 and a 1 year high of C$154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

