Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT at $49.77

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.23.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $46.28. 264,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,168,943. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.