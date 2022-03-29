Brokers Set Expectations for Mustang Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mustang Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MBIO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 43.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 306,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 61,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 167,705 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 28.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio (Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.