Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.83. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 251,477 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2,149.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 22.0% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

