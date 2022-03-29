Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.93. 3,049,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

