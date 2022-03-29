Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 361 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,822,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,568,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,259,050,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,745.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.36. 1,914,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,844. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.74 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $498.10 and a 200 day moving average of $566.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.