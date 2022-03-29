BSCView One Day Volume Reaches $3,344.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (BSCV) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $71,763.90 and approximately $3,344.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00046629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.46 or 0.07121884 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.23 or 0.99853845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00055098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.