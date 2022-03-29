Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.44.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
