BWS Financial Weighs in on Ecovyst Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecovyst in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $11.91 on Monday. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

