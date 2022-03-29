Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating) were up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 213,709 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 110,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$66.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41.

About Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company principally holds 100% interests in the CuiÃº CuiÃº gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

