California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $24,722,572.56 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $24,722,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 111,873 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $5,344,173.21.

On Monday, March 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $220,650.75.

On Monday, March 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $2,862,742.74.

On Thursday, January 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00.

NYSE:CRC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.06. 1,127,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,274. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

