Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 178,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,178,221 shares.The stock last traded at $82.81 and had previously closed at $82.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.