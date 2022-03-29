Castle Trading Up 27.3% This Week (CSTL)

Castle (CSTL) traded up 62.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Castle has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a total market capitalization of $275,404.60 and approximately $2,097.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011424 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005401 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001069 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00027594 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.26 or 0.00783787 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.