Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “
CZOO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 720,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,783. Cazoo Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.
About Cazoo Group (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
