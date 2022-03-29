Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,150,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.77.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
