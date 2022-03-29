Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,150,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.77.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

