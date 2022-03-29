Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at TD Securities

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.58.

Shares of CIA opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.09. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.71 and a one year high of C$7.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$253.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.50 million. Analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Champion Iron’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

