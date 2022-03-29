Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Up 50.3% in March

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,020,000 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 21,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.32. 15,055,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,181,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $320.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 23.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

