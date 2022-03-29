Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.
NYSE:CHS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 69,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,401. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.