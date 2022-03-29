Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

NYSE:CHS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 69,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,401. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

