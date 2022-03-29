China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the second quarter worth about $89,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in China Online Education Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Online Education Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

