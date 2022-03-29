Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) to announce $43.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $44.56 billion. Cigna posted sales of $40.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $179.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.63 billion to $181.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $188.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.98 billion to $191.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. American Trust bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Cigna by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $747,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,502. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.08. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.