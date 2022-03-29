Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for approximately 2.3% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Cincinnati Financial worth $39,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $135.77. The stock had a trading volume of 471,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,174. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.79.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

