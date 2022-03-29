Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.58.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.11.

Cintas stock opened at $423.24 on Monday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $334.61 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.